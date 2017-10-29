Photo: Daily Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto over their remarks that he is 'old' and should retire from politics.

Speaking on Sunday during a rally in Kawangware, Nairobi, the former Prime Minister said he would quit politics only after he has delivered Kenyans from "a corrupt Jubilee government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta" and when his heart desires.

"They want me to retire because I am old but I want Kenyans to know that I will quit politics not because Uhuru and Ruto want me to do so, it is because I will have achieved in uniting Kenyans," Mr Odinga said as he addressed a series of rallies in the area.

UNITE KENYANS

He continued; "I want to unite Kenyans and deliver them to the promised land. You should not focus on the age of a person but his ideas. There are young people with unsound mind to lead."

The Nasa leader who pulled out of the October 26 fresh presidential election said that president Kenyatta is working hard to cling on power and continue to promote tribalism and high cost of living.

He also said that Nasa has transformative policies to unite the country and eradicate poverty.

CAUSE MAYHEM

"Jubilee government has done nothing and it will be the same old sufferings. We will create jobs for the youths and a special fund to help single mothers," he said.

The Nasa leader had earlier attended a service at Gatina PAG Church where he accused the government of using Mungiki, a proscribed gang to cause mayhem in Kawangware.

"This crisis is not about the fighting between the Luhya and Kikuyu communities who have coexisted in this area for long, it is about Mungiki that is financed by jubilee politicians to kill, maim and terrorize innocent Kenyans," he said.