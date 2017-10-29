Kenya: Ruto to Raila - Stop Threatening Kenyans With Violence

Deputy President William Ruto has asked National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga to stop threatening Kenyans with violence.

Mr Ruto said the opposition chose not to participate in the election on their own volition therefore other peace loving Kenyans have nothing to do with it.

The Deputy President said the constitution was very clear on issues concerning elections.

He said Kenyans who participated in October 26 repeat presidential election cannot be disenfranchised by one person's self quest for power.

"Mr Odinga chose out of will not to participate in the elections. Kenyans had nothing to do with that decision. He should stop threatening peace in the country," said Ruto.

EXPORTING VIOLENCE

The Deputy President was speaking in an interview with various media outlets at his Karen office on Sunday.

Mr Ruto said since Mr Odinga had failed to marshal support in other parts of the country he had decided to export violence in other counties like Nairobi and Bungoma.

"Since there was only one region where violence was being experienced the Nasa leader has his agents are attempting to export the same mayhem to other regions," he said.

The Deputy President said the government will protect life and property of Kenyans from those agitating for violence.

"Those found breaking the law irrespective of their status in society will be punished," he said.

Ruto said President Kenyatta's win was legitimate as the constitution states to be elected president you have to garner 50 percent plus one plus 24 counties of the forty seven counties.

LEGITIMACY QUESTION

"We have already surpassed that threshold. That means that in terms of the constitution, the legitimacy question is already answered," he said.

He said it was incorrect for Mr Odinga to say that 3.5 million voters turned out adding 7.5 million voters turned out

"Of course he wants to peddle a narrative that suits his political narrative. There is a percentage of voters that was denied a chance to vote. I challenge our opponent to remove the organised militia blocking the delivery of voting material and we will know for sure if those affected want to vote or not."

Mr Ruto said it was time the opposition familiarized itself with its position and let the majority of Kenyans engage with their daily lives

"Kenyans have witnessed very little business and investment since August 8. We need lives of Kenyans to return to normalcy," he said adding that the country cannot be in a state of perpetual politics.