29 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Convenes High-Level Meeting in Mogadishu

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has today opened a key meeting in Mogadishu, with the aim to craft plan to wipe out Al Shabaab from the entire country.

The high-level forum that focuses on security, the war on Al Shabaab, the political situation in the country and cooperation between the government and Federal member states.

The leaders of HirShabelle, Jubbaland, Puntland, Galmudug and Southwest are participating in the conference which opens in the wake of a deadly siege on a Nasa Hablod hotel two in Mogadishu that left at least 27 people dead.

Somali Federal Government is metabolizing a military offensive against Al Shabaab, to restore law and order in the country beset by more than two decades of conflict.

