Sudan: Prof. Shaddad Back to the Sudanese Football Leadership

Former longtime chairman of the Sudan Football Association (SFA), Prof. Kamal Hamid Shaddad is back to the helms of the Sudanese football.

According to the private Sports TV Prof. Shaddad Sunday defeated the incumbent SFA Chairman Dr. Mu'tasim Ja'afar in a neck breaking close race in which he obtained 33 votes of the SFA general Assembly of 62 members, while Dr. Ja'afar won 28 votes. The 62nd vote was disqualified because the voter had put the tick sign out of the voting circle of the ballot paper.

Mr. Shaddad was SFA chairman for over ten years before. Mr. Ja'afar had served r for the last two terms.

The elections are hoped to end a protracted feuding within the Sudanese football community that saw the country banned by the World's football governing body, the FIFA, in mid 2017 over irregularities, including claimed government intervention in football affairs.

The FIFA then stepped in to reform the SFA basic statute, upon which these elections were held.

Mr. Shaddad is a professor of philosophy at the University of Khartoum. He is also a long-time FIFA and CAF lecturer.

Mr. Ja'afar is a pharmacist by education, running his own pharmacy business.

Major General (police) A'amir Abdelrahman was elected SFA deputy chairman, winning 37 votes while his rival, incumbent SFA secretary Majdi Shmseddin, won 24 votes. General Abdelrahman is a doctor of law, while Mr. Shamseddin is a lawyer and member of the country's parliament.

In Keeping with the FIFA regulations the SFA will this time elect a woman for its executive committee.

