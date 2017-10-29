South Africa: Zuma Urged to Release Leaked Fees Commission Report

President Jacob Zuma should immediately release a report into university fees, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

"The President's... dilly-dallying over the release of the report, and his reported refusal to share it with the previous Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande for what seem to be petty and vindictive reasons, have predictably resulted in a leak," said DA MP Belinda Bozzoli in a statement.

Details of the report were published in the City Press on Sunday. Allegedly the long-awaited 748-page report suggests that free studies across the board is not a possibility and other systems for funding will need to be utilised.

"The leak is bound to cause public confusion and concern... The leak of the report is a sign that the public is desperate to know what is in it."

Headed by retired judge Jonathan Heher, the commission was set up following the first eruption of the #FeesMustFall protests two years ago. The report examined 20 different scenarios of funding compiled by evidence leaders.

Since receiving the report from Judge Heher on August 30, President Jacob Zuma has resisted calls to release it, with the presidency saying he is still studying its contents.

