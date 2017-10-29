Kenya: Raila Odinga Demands New Election in 90 Days

The National Super Alliance was on Sunday rooting for a new presidential election in 90 days even as its leader Raila Odinga told off those demanding his retirement from politics.

Mr Odinga, who spoke in the city's violence-hit Kawangware 56 neighbourhood, said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto had lost the mandate of talking on behalf of Kenyans following the low turnout in the repeat election, which Nasa boycotted.

"Our position is to carry out a credible election in 90 days," he told the crowd in his short speech.

"They are saying that Kenyans are tired of electioneering but I am telling them that the country is tired of their prevarication, of their refusal to have a proper election."

He was accompanied by MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Millie Odhiambo (Suba South), George Aladwa (Makadara), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Woman Reps Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Florence Mutua (Busia) and Esther Passaris (Nairobi).

BOYCOTT

Mr Odinga said Nasa's call on Kenyans to boycott the October 26 election was successful and had denied Jubilee the mandate to lead the country.

"We told people to stay at home and they heeded our call," he said.

"The President and his deputy have lost the mandate to speak on behalf of Kenyans. They only speak for themselves."

He also discredited the repeat election turnout, which IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati last evening put at 43 per cent, saying the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System kits were manipulated for a Kenyatta win.

KIEMS KITS

"Nasa wanted IEBC servers and the Kiems kits cleaned, but it did not happen. We did not see the reason for participating in an election whose outcome was already predetermined."

Since October 26, Kawangware 56, which is in Mr Arati's constituency, has been a battle zone, pitting rival youth groups.

Property valued at millions of shillings has been destroyed in the orgy of violence despite a heavy police presence.

Mr Odinga said Jubilee leaders had failed to lower poverty levels and improve the living standards of Kenyans.

"They are saying that I am very old and I cannot lead the country, but I want to tell them that one can be young but with a very old mindset. Nasa has good policies to eradicate poverty," said Mr Odinga.

President Kenyatta, Mr Ruto and a section of Jubilee lawmakers have been leading the chorus that the Nasa leader and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka quit politics.

REFORMS

Mr Odinga, who pulled out of the presidential election rerun, citing lack of IEBC willingness to implement reforms, said Kenya needed a selfless leader "who can deal with tribalism, corruption and unemployment, which the Kenyatta leadership has miserably failed to address".

He also accused President Kenyatta of interfering with the running of courts.

"They are now targeting the Judiciary in order to rule by force," said the opposition chief.

SUPREME COURT

Last week, a quorum hitch at the Supreme Court aborted the hearing of a petition to postpone the presidential election.

On the same day, the Appeals Court failed to hear a case against the candidacy of Dr Ekuru Aukot, saying it was a public holiday.

The court then set aside the judgment of the High Court that found IEBC to have illegally hired 290 returning officers.

Nasa said the setting aside of Justice George Odunga's orders was in the interest of Jubilee.