29 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister of Police Warns Against Circulating False Videos On Gang Violence

Media Statement by the Ministry of Police

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula warns the public against the circulation of false staged gang violence footage.

It has come to the Minister's attention that there are people who film staged gang violence and circulate them on social media.

"The circulation of false gang violence imagery and footage does not assist in our fight against crime. We will continue to work with communities to end violence and anything that hinders our efforts in doing so must be condemned. Falsified information on crime wastes public resources spent in investigating and is a publishable conduct. We call on our people not to circulate or create these as they don't contribute positively in our fight against crime," Minister Mbalula said.

Those found responsible for these false gang violence imagery and footage will be brought to book and face consequences for perpetuating such acts of defeating the ends of justice the Minister warned.

