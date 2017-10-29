29 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Farm Attacks Won't Be Tolerated - Plato

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato has condemned the recent farm attacks and murders in the province, saying that it won't be tolerated.

Plato was speaking at a joint briefing with provincial management of the police and AfriForum on farming and rural safety.

He said in a statement that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of community members, as violent crimes were highest in areas where police were under-resourced.

Plat said the Western Cape is experiencing a 10-year high in the number of murders committed.

"The crime statistics show that, on average, every day the police [record] 9 counts of murder, 9 counts of attempted murder, 66 counts of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, 109 counts of assault and 65 counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances."

Plato highlighted that violent crimes are not confined to gang hotspots or where the drug trade is rife.

"As we have seen recently again in Klapmuts, firearms in the hands of those with criminal and evil intent rip loved ones from our lives, scars families and threatens entire communities' way of life," he said.

Plato said in the statement that challenges in crime prevention initiatives had to be addressed by way of partnerships with organisations such as AfriForum.

He urged farming communities to work with police and neighbourhood watches to unite against crime.

Plato said they would continue to fight for:Increase police resources in the province to ensure all stations are sufficiently staffed, equipped and in service of their community.Reintroduce and capacitate the specialised units promised by President Zuma (in February 2016) to target the problems of gangs, guns and drugs.The adequate use of police reservists in the province as a force multiplier.The deployment of the South African National Defence Force, to conduct peacekeeping work, enabling SAPS to do their investigations, prevent crime, make arrests and get convictions.

Meanwhile in a statement, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said that he had met with AgriSA to assist the organisation in finding solutions to the concerns they raised around farm murders and attacks.

Mbalula called for non-violence ahead of the planned protest due to take place in the Western Cape on Monday.

He said he recognises the right to protest, but warned against the blocking of roads using trucks.

Source: News24

