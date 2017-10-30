Nairobi — Kenya's long-distance great Vivian Cheruiyot on Sunday grabbed the headlines by winning her first ever marathon at Frankfurt, clocking 2:23:35 to break her Personal Best of 2:23:50.

The landmark winning saw Cheruiyot a Kenyan reclaim the title for the first time since 2013 when Caroline Kilel won it and end the three year Ethiopian dominance.

She also made history as the first Olympic champion to ever compete in the Frankfurt Marathon.

Cheruiyot made her Marathon debut in London in April this year where she finished fourth in 2:23:50 after smoothly transiting from track to road running, just a year after winning her first ever Olympic title in the 5000m in Rio Summer Games.

