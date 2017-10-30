30 October 2017

South Africa: Back in Court - Man Accused in Death of Top Billing Presenter Simba Mhere

The trial of Preshalin Naidoo, the man accused of causing the accident which killed Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere in January 2015, is set to take place at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Naidoo, 24, faces two counts of culpable homicide and additional charges of reckless or negligent driving.

Mhere, who got the job of Top Billing presenter after a nationwide search in 2010, was killed in a head-on collision with Naidoo's VW Polo GTI on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Johannesburg.

A witness alleged in court that Naidoo said he fell asleep behind the wheel. The witness, Mamokete Laka, also told the court that Naidoo smelt like alcohol, something she had not told the police.

The 26-year-old Mhere was travelling with his father and a friend. Although his father survived, 29-year-old Kady Shay O'Brien and Mhere did not make it.

O'Brien left behind a three-year-old daughter.

In February, Naidoo's lawyer attempted to dismiss the charges and have Naidoo acquitted under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedures Act, citing a lack of evidence, but this was dismissed by the court.

