Nigeria: NFF Ponders Appearance, Minute-Based Bonus for Eagles

Abuja — The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is proposing a sharing formula that will see the Super Eagles benefit from the FIFA World Cup money only based on the number of matches and total minutes played by each member of the national team in Russia.

The Super Eagles, who remained unbeaten in the continental qualifying campaign, will make their sixth World Cup appearance in Russia in June next year, hoping that money related disputes will not distract their participation.

It has been reported that NFF officials are keen to resolve the bonus arrangement with the players, including what they stand to reap from the FIFA money, by the end of the year.

But THISDAY reliably scooped at the weekend that as a departure from the traditional flat rates across board, NFF is considering paying the Eagles only based on the number of matches and minutes played by each player.

The implication of this according to an official privy to the negotiation is that not all the players will receive equal payment in Russia.

In line with the plan, players who make more contribution in terms of number of games will be paid more than the bit players and those only going to Russia as mere squad members.

The FIFA windfall is aside the structured and approved match bonus which the NFF will offer the players for every match apart from the graduated bonuses for advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Nigeria is entitled to a $12.5 million cheque from FIFA for qualifying for Russia 2018.

The African federation stands to get more pay-out according to how successful they are in the latter stages of the World Cup.

But sharing the FIFA money has always generated row leading to national embarrassment between players and officials.

At the last World Cup in Brazil in 2014, the Eagles skipped a training session in Brasilia before their round of 16 game with France following row with NFF over money.

They only agreed to play after government hurriedly sent $5million cash by a private plane to Brazil.

THISDAY checks revealed that NFF will only share the net fee received from FIFA to the players as the football body will deduct some percentage as tax and sundry expenses on accommodation, security, transport and feeding which will be transferred to the federation.