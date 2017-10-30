Nigeria: 'Nigeria Has 80,000 People to 1 Bed Space'

Lagos — Nigeria has wide bed space deficit in the health sector with 80, 000 people to a hospital bed.

The Executive Secretary of Amal Mabruuk Foundation, Dr. Jubril Salaudeen, said this in Lagos at the unveiling of the foundation, a new Islamic faith-based organization that seeks to uplift the wellbeing of the less privileged in Nigeria.

The group focuses on three core areas of education, health and welfare.

According to Salaudeen, the group would strive to assist the Muslims and non-Muslims requiring medical attention.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Abdul-Jaleel Olori-Aje stated that the idea of a foundation was a simple one requiring every willing Muslim to make a monthly donation of N1,000 (3 USD) to support the less- privileged.