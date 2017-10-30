Nigeria: Another Thumbs Up for Shekarau for Joining Race

Port Harcourt — A coliation of Niger Delta youth groups, the Niger Delta Freedom Volunteer Force (NDFVF) and the Niger Delta People Peace Force (NDPPF), has commended a former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, for his resolve to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The group, in a press statement jointly signed by its Alternate Chairmen, Harry Lawson, and Preye Willson, in Port Harcourt, expressed happiness that the former Minister of Education had finally yielded to its call to come out to contest for the 2019 presidential election.

Leaders of the group said Shekarau's track record of performance both as a governor and a minister qualified him for the plum job.

The group stated that Shekarau's acceptance to contest was a right step in the right direction, saying as a former Governor of Kano State, he transformed the highly populated state through "super infrastructure, job creation, security and education."

According to them, "As a minister, he had a very cordial relationship with our son, former President, Goodluck Jonathan. He was able to implement government's policy on construction of Almajiri schools in the North which lots of northern youths benefited from."