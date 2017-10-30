30 October 2017

Nigeria: 2 Female Bombers Kill Selves in Adamawa

By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — Two female ‎bombers yesterday killed themselves and injured another woman in Madagali area.

Residents said the two women each carrying ‎improvised explosive devices infiltrated Magar village and detonated the devices near a house, but succeeded only in blowing themselves to pieces while the shrapnel from the blasts injured a woman nearby.

The Madagali Local Government Council Chairman, Muhammad Yusuf told Daily Trust that the suicide bombers were from Sambisa area who sneaked into the village ‎to carry out attack on their target.

The spokesperson of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major ‎Badare Akintoye said he was attending a course in Lagos and could therefore not comment on the incident.

This is coming barely a week after the insurgents abducted three young women from their farms in the area.

Proximity to Sambisa Forest, the main hide out of Boko Haram insurgents has exposed Madagali to attacks.

Madagali is among seven local government areas in Adamawa State controlled by Boko Haram between 2014 and 2015.

