Nigeria: Group Urges Atiku to Remain Resolute On Presidential Bid

Bauchi — A group supporting the 2019 presidential candidacy of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on him not to relent in pursuing the ticket.

The group, Atiku Support Group (ASG), made the call yesterday at a meeting in Bauchi.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Bauchi State Coordinator of ASG, Alhaji Adamu Isa, urged Atiku to contest for the ticket vigorously.

"We told him that we are solemnly behind him in whatever political party he decides to contest because he remains a leader who has the relevant experience, intellectual consciousness and will to move the country forward," he said.

He described the former vice president as "a very courageous man in the North East and the country at large who can strengthen democracy in the country."

Isah said Atiku's commitment and contributions in areas of economy and education were noticeable and that he was a major key driver of development which put him in a good position to steer the affairs of the country.

The ASG state coordinator noted that what the country needed at this critical time was a man who possessed the wherewithal to reset the country and boost its economy.