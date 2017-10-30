30 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Group Urges Atiku to Remain Resolute On Presidential Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — A group supporting the 2019 presidential candidacy of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on him not to relent in pursuing the ticket.

The group, Atiku Support Group (ASG), made the call yesterday at a meeting in Bauchi.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Bauchi State Coordinator of ASG, Alhaji Adamu Isa, urged Atiku to contest for the ticket vigorously.

"We told him that we are solemnly behind him in whatever political party he decides to contest because he remains a leader who has the relevant experience, intellectual consciousness and will to move the country forward," he said.

He described the former vice president as "a very courageous man in the North East and the country at large who can strengthen democracy in the country."

Isah said Atiku's commitment and contributions in areas of economy and education were noticeable and that he was a major key driver of development which put him in a good position to steer the affairs of the country.

The ASG state coordinator noted that what the country needed at this critical time was a man who possessed the wherewithal to reset the country and boost its economy.

Nigeria

Six Feared Killed in Farmers, Herdsmen Clashes in Adamawa

At least six people were reportedly killed in separate clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Yola South Local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.