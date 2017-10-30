29 October 2017

Uganda: Counter Terrorism Policeman Kills Student

Photo: Robert Muhereza/Daily Monitor
Policemen and residents at the scene of the crime.
By Robert Muhereza

Kabale — A police officer attached to the Counter Terrorism Department in Kabale Municipality has been arrested for allegedly killing a student.

The Kabale Regional Police Commander, Mr Denis Namuwoza identified the deceased as Ronald Taremwa, a senior three student of Rock High School in Kabale Town.

Mr Namuwoza said the incident happened at about 7 pm in Kigongi, Kabale town.

Witnesses say the police officer who was riding a police motorcycle UP 1399 lost control and knocked a boda-boda cyclist.

Mr George Mugisha, an eyewitness said when several pedestrians and other onlookers ordered the police officer him to repair the boda boda rider's motorcycle, he randomly shot at them killing one and injuring another.

The injured victim is nursing head wounds at Kabale Referral Hospital.

"I have already arrested the policeman who shot at innocent citizens and charged him with murder as investigations into the matter continue," Mr Namuwoza said.

He said: "I apologise on behalf of the police force because what happened was caused by an individual police officer who will carry his cross to court. Such acts do not represent the police force."

He said allegations that the accused policeman was drunk would be investigated.

