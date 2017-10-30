Nigeria: South-East Governors, Igbo Leaders Seek Speedy Completion of Federal Roads in Zone

Enugu — The South-East governors and the Igbo leadership yesterday charged the Federal Government to expedite action on all the federal roads in the zone whose situations have further worsened.

The Igbo leaders also approved for a regional economic summit with support from the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) scheduled for between November 11 and 13, 2017.

The leaders, after their meeting in Enugu, frowned at the deplorable state ‎of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, particularly the runway, the terminal buildings and the cargo shelter.

They equally approved the visit of Brenthurst Foundation of South Africa to the region for an economic mission scheduled between‎ November 6 and 11, 2017.

Those at the meeting included governors of Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia states. Imo and Anambra states' governors were represented by their deputies.Also at the meeting were Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the zone, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; and Speakers of the five states' Houses of Assembly in the zone.

Former Minister for Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji and some other Igbo leaders equally attended the meeting.They said: "Further to o‎ur meeting with the President earlier in the month on the deplorable state of infrastructure in South-East, especially the federal roads such as Enugu-9th Mile- Onitsha Road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, Okigwe-Owerri Road and 9thmile-Makurdi Express Road.

"The meeting called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps in repairing the roads, especially at this dry season."Equally of importance is the deplorable state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, especially the run‎way, terminal buildings and cargo shelter. We request that urgent steps be taken to address the problems at the airport."

The leaders also expressed satisfaction at the willingness and readiness of Anambra people to come out en-masse and participate in the November 18 governorship election and urged the ‎Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure action takes place as scheduled.