Nigeria Is Ready for Business, Emefiele Tells Investors

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has urged foreign investors to come over to the country.He made the call at the weekend, at a forum of capital and money market players, investment bankers, treasurers and other fund managers at the London Stock Exchange.

The forum was organised by the London Stock Exchange, in collaboration with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Emefiele told the investors that the Return on Investment (ROI) in all sectors of the Nigerian economy is among the best in the world.

In his message, titled: "Nigeria is ready for business," he lauded the country's emergence from what was its worst recession in decades,The CBN governor explained the ongoing reforms and the huge opportunities available to investors in several sectors, especially agriculture, solid minerals and infrastructure.

The participants commended Emefiele's ingenious management of the foreign exchange market, as well as the reforms in agriculture, as demonstrated in the Anchor Borrowers' Programme (ABP).

The British Minister for International Development, Hon. Priti Patel, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Chief Executive Officer of the London Stock Exchange, Mr. Nikhil Rath and his counterpart in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema attended the meeting.

Others were the Director General of the Nigeria's Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs Patience Oniha and the Group CEO of Afrinvest, Mr. Ik Chioke.The Nigerian banking sector report conducted by Afrinvest was also launched at the event.

The report showed that Nigerian banks have remained resilient and profitable, despite the challenges in the country's economy.Emefiele was given the honour to ring the opening bell for trading at the London Stock Exchange last Friday.