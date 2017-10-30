29 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: P-Square Will Come Back Only If the Respect Is Back - Peter Okoye

Photo: Peter Okoye/Instagram
Peter Okoye in new video.
By Adetutu Adesoji

Peter Okoye aka Mr P has revealed the only reason that will bring erstwhile music group P-Square together.

The now solo artiste who recently released a brand new single, entitled 'Cool it Down' in an interview with Vibe Magazine said that the only incentive for the reconciliation of P-Square is respect.

When asked if there is a possibility of the duo coming back together, Mr P said "Of course, when the respect is back. When you stay apart for a while, the respect will come. We've lost it.

People will never understand but we've lost that respect. Like I said in the open letter, we will work in future but when we come back, it will be from respect. There was no respect that's why there has been a back and forth."

The singer further added that it was respect that made the group last long and not because they are brothers "It was respect all through. What made us grow was respect? Not because we're brothers. Not even because we're twins. It was because we had respect for each other", he said.

