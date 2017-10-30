29 October 2017

Tanzania: Local Authorities Ordered to Share Information With the Public

By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — The Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) has directed all local authorities to share information with the public and development partners.

Speaking on Saturday, October 28, during the launch of books on the system of Local Government Council Development Grant in Dodoma Region, Mr Joseph Kakunda, said it was crucial to share information as part of the transparency drive.

The books were prepared by the Regional Administration and Local Government in cooperation with civil society networks on Policy Forum (PF).

However, Mr Kakunda advised councils work within the law when sharing the information.

"It's crucial that no information is shared without violating the guiding laws of the land," said the Deputy Minister.

He insisted that transparency must be maintained, particularly, with regards to information on ongoing development projects.

Earlier, PF acting chairman Hebron Mwakagenda said there were some authorities that dragged their feet when it came to sharing information with the public, particularly when that information was needed by civil societies or journalists.

He added that currently there were complaints that subsidies from the central government to local government authorities were delayed or did not reach them at all.

He said the anomaly caused inefficiency in offering public service. He advised the ministry to cooperate with that of Finance and Planning to rectify the flaw to enable local authorities play their roles effectively in implementing the industrialization drive.

