Photo: Edgar R Batte/Daily Monitor

A chimpanzee family relaxing in Budongo Forest Reserve in Murchison Falls National Park.

opinion

Uganda is beautiful and richly endowed. It is a pity that many Ugandans do not know what a pearl we really are. Interestingly, though, people across our borders, and beyond, appreciate the potential of Uganda as a tourist destination. The recent Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) was proof of this as the Ugandan stall was frequented by tour operators and visitors who made inquiries about what is available in our catalogues.

There were marketers who drew attention by approaching hosted buyers and visitors while wearing gorilla and chimpanzee costumes, handing them fliers and explaining the tourism products to them. The tour operators, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) staff were dressed in black, yellow and red.

This year's edition of the Expo brought together close to 200 exhibitors. The Uganda flag was hoisted high up, visible to everyone who visited the Expo and the tour operators capitalised on the visibility. "I first attending the Expo three years ago and I have always found the Ugandan stand to be quite busy," Steven Mukiibi, general manager, Sense of Africa-Uganda, says, adding, that although Uganda is still a new destination to many overseas agents, there is promise.

Marketing Uganda

Annette Bitarakwate, the marketing executive of UTB explains that her organisation has taken part in different editions of the Expo because it has grown over the years and has hosted quality buyers from all over the world. "Attending the Expo is cheaper than travelling to different countries to meet with buyers. At the signing of the Tripartite Agreement which is intended to market Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda as a single tourist destination, MKTE was selected as the signature tourism event for Kenya, while Rwanda selected Kwiti Izina (gorilla naming ceremony) and Uganda selected Martyrs Day. It is obligatory for each partner country to attend all the signature events."

The introduction of the single tourist visa has made the three countries more accessible and affordable to tourists. "Kenya is a big source market in the region for Uganda as we receive many Kenyan tourists annually. The inquiries many visitors and hosted buyers made were about Uganda's conference facilities, tourist attractions, and activities available."

Samburu National Reserve

For a journalist, this was an opportunity to touch base with fellow journalists from the Continent and the West, as well as with tour operators and players in the hospitality industry. Prior to the Expo, I was hosted to a familiarisation tour of Samburu National Reserve, on the western banks of River Ewaso Ng'iro. We lodged at the invitingly beautiful Samburu Game Lodge.

Our host, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), provided informed staff to explain to us the different activities and places in the Reserve that we visited. The trip and Expo mirrored many lessons that our own Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) could pick and learn from since there is always room for improvement.

What can be done better

Mukiibi says that organisers of MKTE should have handled the pre-trips to Kenyans since they know their destination better. This time round, a South African firm handled the Expo. "Online booking was quite complicated as it automatically cancelled some meetings, and double booked other meetings. "Although the opening dinner was fantastic, the cocktail at the close of the Expo left a lot to be desired. Nonetheless, the Rwandan dancers provided some flair."