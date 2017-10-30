Kenya: Only Trust the Commission's Verified Results, Chebukati Says

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has asked Kenyans to pay no attention to the presidential results posted on social media platforms.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said the commission's relayed results are the ones to be trusted since they have been thoroughly verified even as he asked Kenyans to be patient.

"The results being circulated on social media are fake and we wish to reiterate as a commission that the official results are those verified by the commission," said Chebukati during a briefing on Saturday at Bomas the national tallying centre.

"The scanned electronic forms of election results can be accessed through our online web portal. The portal hosts all the received form34As and form 34Bs" he said.

Chebukati also revealed that they had received 37, 161 Form 34As with 3, 722 forms of the same yet to be submitted.

On the constituency tallying forms commonly known as Form 34B, Chebukati said that a total of 250 Form 34Bs had been received with 41 constituencies yet to submit their results to the national tallying centre.

Even as the counting and the verification of the results continue at Bomas, the national tallying center in Nairobi, angry protesters from the opposition side have taken to the streets to challenge the manner in which the election was conducted.

The protests in Odinga's strongholds have led to many of his supporters being wounded while a few have fallen victim to bullets from the police leading to their deaths.

Voting failed to take part in some parts of Nyanza region prompting the commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati to postpone the elections in the 27 constituencies to later unspecified date.

In his Friday's address, Chebukati said the ballot for the said constituencies would be postponed citing security concerns. Initially, the election for the affected areas was to take place today (Saturday).

"When the lives of our officers are in danger, as a Commission we're deeply concerned. And because of all these factors, the Commission has deliberated on the various incidences happening in parts of the country and has postponed the elections meant to take place in some constituencies to a date to be announced later," Chebukati said.

He however said he had received assurances from security agencies that are working towards the restoration of law and order in the affected constituencies at polling centers.