Rwanda: President Kagame's Unity Club Speech Was Spot On

opinion

Friday night and by sheer accident I watched the Unity Club gathering on Rwandan Television. I had heard President Kagame speak many times in the past but in President Kagame's speech Friday evening at the Kigali Convention Center, he addressed head on an issue that, as a friend of Rwanda, has infuriated me since first visiting Rwanda in 2009. Where were groups like HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH during the Genocide? Yet these same groups harshly criticize and bring false accusations when Rwanda is on the rise. Governments who freely offer opinions on Rwandan democracy left Rwanda or never lifted a finger to prevent the slaughter of 1994. Rwandans can determine their own destiny and did so by re-electing a true visionary as their president.

What inspires me to write to major world papers and lecture all over the USA with real documented facts on this beautiful country is that individuals who have never visited, never witnessed the growth and never lifted a finger to help, are quick to try to rip apart what is so very good.

President Kagame's speech at the Unity Club was probably his best yet and I hope Human Rights Watch, BBC, the Guardian and New York Times begins to invest research capital instead of the meaningless dribble of inaccuracy through inflammatory and inaccurate reporting that they provide the world in regards to Rwanda.

Kagame, and his brave fighters, lived every day with the threat of death in order to stop a Genocide and by doing so, they put human purpose before self interest. They stopped the Genocide; not the reporters, Europe or the USA. I may never be considered "Rwandan" but as God is my witness, I am among many who greatly respect how one dedicated man, his fighters and now his people and the Rwandan government have changed the world and are changing the world now all by positive example for the better of humanity. I guess Human Rights Watch mossed this. Where is the rest of the media now? Is the impressive rise in per capita income in Rwanda not good enough for a news story? Is the vast improvements in education not worthy of mention? Covering the fake news and inflammatory bellicose ramblings of a too powerful, questionable leader in the West must be more important as the western press and some governments ignore the model democratic process in Rwanda and what is succeeding in beautiful Rwanda.

Where are the Churchill's? The Roosevelt's? The Gandhi's and the Mandela's? Yes, Rwanda is very fortunate and the world is lucky that there still exists one intellectual, passionate, dedicated leader and his name is Paul Kagame.

The writer is Director Rwandan Teacher Education Program

College of Education, Nursing & Health Professions University of Hartford.

The views expressed in this article are of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The New Times.