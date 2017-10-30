Nigeria: German Police Train NAPTIP, EFCC On Crime Fighting

Abuja — Officers of the German Police recently concluded the training personnel of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC personnel of the) on various strategies in the fight against human trafficking.

The training themed: Trafficking in Human Beings for Sexual Exploitation was sponsored by the Federal Republic of Germany in furtherance of the partnership between NAPTIP and the German Police (BKA).

The German Embassy in Nigeria also donated equipment worth several millions of Naira for the NAPTIP Training Resource Center (TRC). The Declaring the training close the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli reiterated the readiness of the Agency to take the fight against human trafficking to greater heights.

The NAPTIP Boss in her remarks appreciated the kind gesture of the government of Germany extended to NAPTIP by donating equipment for the Agency's Resource Centre as well as for sending in experts from Germany's Bundeskriminalamt to train the officers, exchange ideas and experiences as regards the fight against trafficking in persons.

According to the director-general, the German government has indeed, "Shown that when partnerships are harnessed and consummated appropriately, the opportunities are quite limitless."

She further stated that "the Agency is appreciative of the support enjoyed and is further committed to working even closely with you to mitigate the crime of Trafficking in Persons and related matters. Combating Human Trafficking is an issue of common interest to all of us; let us put all our hands on deck and brainstorm to end this modern day slavery".

She stressed the need for such collaborations between NAPTIP and other European Governments, as European countries are at the top on the list of destination countries for the external trafficking of Nigerian youths.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, Ambassador Bernhard Shlagheck stated that the fight against human trafficking is a difficult one, and expressed his government's delight to associate with NAPTIP in its efforts to combat trafficking in persons in Nigeria. He opined that it is important to improve synergy between governments and organisations in the fight against human trafficking, and observed that NAPTIP, as the apex organisation in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria, has indeed done remarkably well and it was therefore a pleasure to partner with the Agency.