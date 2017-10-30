Nigeria: Crisis Looms in Oyo Over Control of Market

Ibadan — Plans by members of the Sasa Market Traders Association to take over the control of popular Sasa market in Ibadan, Oyo State has started generating crisis among the market leaders and could escalate if not nipped in the bud, LEADERSHIP can report.

As the war of attrition between both parties continue, the leaders of the association led by the secretary general, Alhaji Kuranga Ismail Bamidele Ibadan at the weekend raised the alarm over alleged harassment and incessant arrests over the control of the market by the leader of the Hausa community, Alhaji Haruna Mai Yasin.

Bamidele while addressing newsmen in Ibadan said since the advent of the association, there had been crisis and incessant arrests of members over financial control of the market by security operatives.

According to him, on several occasions, the Hausa community leader had used thugs and security operatives to chase them out of the market and their various houses.

They recalled that in 2011 and 2012 about 12 members of the association were arrested on the order of the Hausa community leader on the allegation that they trying to truncate his control of the market.

They added that they were later released by the police after thorough investigation.

The traders who claimed that they were been looked for by policemen at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (Annex), Panti Lagos, following a petition from the Hausa leader, disclosed that for 30 years the Hausa community leader and his children were in control of the market.

The traders who disclosed that would surrender themselves to the police today for investigation, said "For two weeks now we have not been able to sleep in our houses and trading activities at the market have been reduced."

When contacted on phone, the Hausa community leader, Mai Yasin said he was indisposed and promised to call our correspondent back and had yet to do so as of the time of filling this report.