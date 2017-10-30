30 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Crisis Looms in Oyo Over Control of Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adebayo Waheed

Ibadan — Plans by members of the Sasa Market Traders Association to take over the control of popular Sasa market in Ibadan, Oyo State has started generating crisis among the market leaders and could escalate if not nipped in the bud, LEADERSHIP can report.

As the war of attrition between both parties continue, the leaders of the association led by the secretary general, Alhaji Kuranga Ismail Bamidele Ibadan at the weekend raised the alarm over alleged harassment and incessant arrests over the control of the market by the leader of the Hausa community, Alhaji Haruna Mai Yasin.

Bamidele while addressing newsmen in Ibadan said since the advent of the association, there had been crisis and incessant arrests of members over financial control of the market by security operatives.

According to him, on several occasions, the Hausa community leader had used thugs and security operatives to chase them out of the market and their various houses.

They recalled that in 2011 and 2012 about 12 members of the association were arrested on the order of the Hausa community leader on the allegation that they trying to truncate his control of the market.

They added that they were later released by the police after thorough investigation.

The traders who claimed that they were been looked for by policemen at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (Annex), Panti Lagos, following a petition from the Hausa leader, disclosed that for 30 years the Hausa community leader and his children were in control of the market.

The traders who disclosed that would surrender themselves to the police today for investigation, said "For two weeks now we have not been able to sleep in our houses and trading activities at the market have been reduced."

When contacted on phone, the Hausa community leader, Mai Yasin said he was indisposed and promised to call our correspondent back and had yet to do so as of the time of filling this report.

Nigeria

Six Feared Killed in Farmers, Herdsmen Clashes in Adamawa

At least six people were reportedly killed in separate clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Yola South Local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.