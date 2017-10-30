Photo: Jeffrey Moyo/IPS

Vendors sell vegetables in Harare (file photo).

Mutare — An irate vendor who recently ran amok and attacked three municipal cops before smashing the windscreen of their patrol vehicle during a blitz was caged three months.

Kassim Gwembeni, 38, appeared before Mutare Magistrate Perseverance Makala facing assault charges and malicious damage to property.

He pleaded guilty to assault and malicious damage to property charges.

Makala, however, suspended three months on condition that he pays $80 fine and compensates the vehicle damages to the City of Mutare.

Public prosecutors told the court that, recently, municipal cops were conducting a blitz on illegal vendors in Sakubva high density.

Gwembeni was selling some goods near N Richards wholesale and one officer identified as Saul Tom confiscated his wares.

The court heard that Gwembeni became violent and stoned Tom on the right hand.

Tom handcuffed him on one hand and a brawl ensued. Other two council cops, who were in company of Tom, tried to intervene but they also assaulted heavily with fists by Gwembeni and took to their heels.

Gwembeni then gave Tom a through bashing while the crowd was cheering.

During the skirmishes, Gwembeni reportedly picked a stone and damaged

the front windscreen and front passenger window of a Mazda SDX which

was being used by council police.

The total value of the damaged property was valued at $150.

The court heard that Gwembeni crawled under the police vehicle in protest.

He was later pulled out by the mob which then helped him to unlock the cuffs.

Fearing for their lives, the council cops reported the matter to the police who later arrested Gwembeni.