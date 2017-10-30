28 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 3 Thugs Who Killed Cops in Kayole Gunned Down at Kenol

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Three gangsters involved in the murder of two police officers in Kayole Friday night have been shot dead in Kenol area, within Muranga County.

Police have also recovered an AK 47 rifle and a pistol that was stolen from the officers.

The bodies of the two officers were found lying on the ground within Matopeni area in Kayole by officers from Kirima AP Camp who were tipped off by a Good Samaritan after gunshots were heard in the area at around 4 am.

The attackers were riding a motorcycle and ambushed the constables of police who were patrolling on foot.

