29 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Wife Gangs Up With Lover to Set Hubby Ablaze for Neglecting Her Child By Another Man

Seke — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested here after they teamed up and torched a thatched bedroom hut in which the woman's former husband was sleeping.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Faith Huchu, 31, and Timothy Tazvivinga, 36, both from Mawuto Village. The two are facing attempted murder charges.

According to the police, on 22 September, this year, Huchu and Tazvivinga teamed up and went to Jeffery Wanaka's home in the same area where they set on fire a thatched hut in which Wanaka, 37, was sleeping.

Before the arson attack, Wanaka heard Huchu shouting from outside his bedroom, saying they were going to kill him.

Wanaka was then trapped inside his bedroom hut when the thatched roof collapsed on him.

However Wanaka managed to call for help and his neighbours rescued him before rushing him to Chitungwiza hospital. All the property in the bedroom was destroyed.

After his discharge from hospital, Wanaka reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Huchu. During interrogation, Huchu implicated Tazvivinga who was then also arrested.

According to villagers in Seke, Wanaka divorced Huchu early this year after he found her in bed with Tazvivinga.

However, Huchu had justified engaging in adultery since Wanaka was refusing to look after a child that Huchu sired with another man.

