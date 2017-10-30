29 October 2017

Malawi: President Mutharika Assures Malawians 'Blackouts Will Be Eradicated'

By Daniel Kasondo

Thyolo — President Professor Peter wa Mutharika has assured Malawians that electricity will normalize considering that government was doing everything possible to invest in the power sector.

"For the past 51 years we did not invest much in the energy sector in this country which is why we've these frequent blackouts but things will normalize soon," he said.

Speaking on Sunday at Chonde in Mulanje during the 10th anniversary of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival, Mutharika said government would import heavy duty generators to reduce power problems the country was currently experiencing.

The Malawi leader said apart from increasing the power generation capacity, government would increase the number of centres in rural areas connected to the electricity grid.

Mutharika said at least 326 trading centres across the country would be connected under the Malawi Rural Electrification Program Phase 7 and 8 to electricity with over 146 centres in the Southern Region alone.

The president said the problem of blackout did not come with his government but because as population was growing the demand for the same also increases against the little power investment to cater for the increased population.

"Blackouts will be history in this country and I can promise that," he assured.

Mutharika said his government was serious on development programs for the country, hence taking electricity to more remote areas of Malawi.

"We're not sleeping on the job, we're serious on development of this country," said the president.

