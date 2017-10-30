29 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Communities' Shunning of Development Disappoints Senior Chief Kaluluma

By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu — Senior Chief Kaluluma of Kasungu on Friday expressed disappointment over the lack of interest in development projects by people of Kapirimnyanga in his area.

Plan Malawi funded the building of a village clinic and as a condition requested for community participation through gathering of bricks and sand.

However, Plan Malawi through Area Manager for Kasungu Chris Katutu expressed disappointment with the way the people responded to the project.

"The interventions that we do are not for Plan Malawi but for the people in that area. It was very disappointing to see people here at Kapirimnyanga not coming out when asked to help out at the project site,

"I ask chiefs to encourage their people to be development conscious because mostly development goes to areas where people are willing to take part," said Katutu.

Hearing the sentiments Senior Chief Kaluluma was equally disappointed with his people saying they have brought shame to him.

"I am very saddened to learn that people here were running away from this development project. Please don't bring me shame and let us do these projects together because they benefit our country," said Kaluluma.

On Friday Plan Malawi handed over the village clinic in question, which has taken long to complete than anticipated, plus a house for the Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) worth K14 million.

The clinic has relieved the parents who were taking their children to Kaluluma Rural Hospital which is very far.

Apart from handing over the village clinic, Plan Malawi has also built shelter and a barrier at Nkhamenya road block, provided three second hand motorcycles to the police, child protection volunteers and Kaluluma rural hospital respectively, and these are worth K15 million.

