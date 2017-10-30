Uganda: Chief Executives Push for Inclusive Growth

Kampala — Uganda's top chief executive officers want inclusive growth citing a receding trend in the country.

Painting a picture of inclusive growth, Ms Jennie Barugh, the head of Office Department for International Development, said: "It is really when everybody can benefit from growth. The bigger part of it is in agriculture because 70 per cent are employed there. If agriculture is not improving, that 70 per cent cannot have the opportunity to improve their lives."

This was during the 8th edition of the Annual CEO Forum in Kampala last week, held under the theme, "Accelerating inclusive growth and the Vision 2020.

National Planning Authority (NPA) executive chairperson Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa said Uganda battled with economic growth, attained it but has in many cases not translated into improved livelihood.

"Overall, Uganda's inclusive development performance indicates a lower performance than that of the economic growth performance. Economic growth has been high but leaving some people behind. On a scale of 1 (worst) to 7 (best), Uganda scored a rank of 3.28 as per the Inclusive development index status 2017," he said.

Mr Mugerwa observed that Uganda cannot attain socioeconomic development as long as a certain portion of the population is left behind.

Is inclusive growth attainable?

Inclusive growth has been part of the Sustainable Development Goals for the last two years.

Ms Barugh said from government response, there is still a lot of focus on developing infrastructure which is important but it needs to come along with developing human capital.

Private Sector Foundation Uganda executive director Gideon Badagawa said for inclusive growth to be attainable, investment in education and skills training must be intensified to produce employable people.

"If we are going to increase productivity now and in the future, we have to increasingly invest in human capital by skilling. Do people know what to do when we put them in these offices and require them to execute tasks and make decisions?" Mr Badagawa said.

Uganda Manufacturers Association chairperson Barbara Mulwana, said if the local content bill is passed, local manufacturers can tap into the Ugandan market.

Ms Victoria Sekiteleko, the founding chairperson Uganda Agribusiness Alliance, said it is time Ugandans got educated about alternative options to private equity.

"Right now we are all talking about expensive money but there are alternatives like private equity. Whose job is it to stand up and explain these alternatives to us, say them in a language we understand so that us in SMEs which are statistically dying before their fifth birthday can save them by going to private equity?," she said.

She also appealed to Uganda Development Bank to review its financial inclusion system to cater for business needs of farmers looking for loans below Shs30m.