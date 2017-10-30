Photo: Eliah Saushoma/Herald

Members of the MDC Alliance said the granting of President Robert Mugabe an honorary doctorate degree in Agricultural Sciences by Lupane State University (LSU) is a "thoroughly ill" and not funny joke.

According to LSU, President Mugabe was honoured for his outstanding work in promoting agriculture and food security in the country.

The conferment was done at the institution's 8th graduation ceremony Friday in Lupane. Mugabe becomes the first LSU doctoral graduate.

LSU vice chancellor Professor Pardon Kuipa said Mugabe's policies, schemes and programmes such as Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala Senkosi have benefited many especially the rural community and has addressed food security and nutrition problems.

But MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu said "The gods must really be crazy. Mugabe has trashed and destroyed the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe."

"It's a gross absurdity to grant him the dubious honour of outstanding work in promoting agriculture in Zimbabwe," said Gutu in an interview.

He added, "Even his Gushungo Estates are a sorry example of how not to manage an agricultural estate."

Mugabe said he felt humbled by the "unique honour" bestowed on him by LSU.

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) spokesperson Sungai Mazando said it's sad that universities in the country have joined the bootlicking bandwagon.

"I guess this qualifies for a "command" degree," said Mzando.

"There is nothing outstanding about turning the country from a bread basket to a basket case perpetually importing maize and wheat," he added.