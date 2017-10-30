South Africa: Relieved Dobson 'Feels Sorry' for Sharks

Western Province coach John Dobson says he feels sorry for the Sharks after his side won Saturday's Currie Cup final at Kings Park.

Having slipped to a 21-10 deficit, the Capetonians fought back with 23 unanswered points to win the clash 33-21 and lift yet another Currie Cup trophy.

It was a tragic end for the Sharks, who had finished top of the Currie Cup log comfortably after the round robin stages.

But, as was the case in Durban two weekends ago when a superb second half performance saw WP beat the Sharks 31-20, Dobson's men were simply better than their opposition.

It is Dobson's first major piece of silverware since taking the reins as Western Province Currie Cup coach, and he said he was more relieved than anything else immediately after the match ended.

"I think our feeling is more one of relief because, while we underdogs, we knew we could win this game," he said.

"It felt like Groundhog Day from two weeks ago when they put us under pressure and we managed to hang in and get stronger and stronger."

Dobson had kind words for the Sharks, and he expressed his sympathy to them.

"I feel a bit sorry for the Sharks because they were definitely the best team in the competition in the round robin stages and a really good side," he said.

"It must be a terrible feeling for them, but I think our team was getting better and better and more consistent.

"The team (WP) is a really tight team and they were desperate to win this thing ... if there was another game next week, I'm sure we wouldn't lose it."

Province captain Chris van Zyl was also struggling to find words to describe his emotions.

"It's special ... it speaks volumes about this team," he said.

"I still don't know what I'm feeling ... it hasn't really sunk in."

Sport24