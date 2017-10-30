Uganda: Pirates Return to the Uganda Cup Final

Kampala — Before last year, Buzz Pirates had last been to the Uganda Cup final in 2008, a year after winning their sole Uganda Cup against Kobs at Kyadondo. This year has seen them make back-to-back finals for the first time in almost a decade.

After 2008, they would return to the Cup final in 2011 and 2016, ending up as losing finalists on both ocasssions.

Saturday's last four tie against Betway Kobs was a thriller that was decided at the death with captain Ivan Magomu's penalty for a 25-23 win to book the sea robbers a place in the final in two consecutive years.

Like it was in last year's semifinal, Kobs had the better start but terribly weathered after the break, posting only three points compared to Pirates' 15.

"We had a bad start. Some boys got too confident, they looked at the personnel and forgot that Kobs have the experience of playing and winning big games," Dennis Etuket told Daily Monitor.

First half tries from Alhadji Manano and Justin Kimono with James Ijongat's boot had put Kobs on course for another Cup final but Pirates bounced back with a penalty try as Musa Muwonge and Isaac Rujumba also touched down.

Hima Heathens were lucky to beat Buffaloes 3-0 in one of the least interesting games you will ever watch. Scrappy and Ugly it was as Chris Lubanga's early penalty remained the only score of the game.

"We were lucky to win, the better side lost. We have alot to work on before the final because we cannot afford to play like we did today against Pirates in the final," Heathens' coach Mohammed Athiyo observed.

Buffaloes who have never beaten Heathens in a 15s aside game had the perfect chance to change that but poor decision making cost them. Turning down the opportunity to go for points after winning penalties and deciding to scratch on a number of ocasssions left them frustrated.

Kyadondo will host the final next weekend after Buffaloes and Kobs have played out their third place play off.

Uganda Cup Semifinals

Kobs 23- 25 Pirates

Buffaloes 0-3 Heathens

Shield Semifinals

Rams 42 - 10 Mbale

Stallions 15 - 30 Walukuba

Final

Pirates vs Heathens

Third place play off

Kobs vs Buffaloes

Shield Final

Walukuba vs Rams