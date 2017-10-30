Uganda: Villa Throw Hat in Title Ring As KCCA Struggles

Masaka — In succumbing to a 2-1 defeat by SC Villa on Saturday, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi admitted his team was struggling to meet standards set last season in the Azam Uganda Premier League.

He has previously been at pains to explain the quality of the current side having let go of several experienced players last season.

Saturday's game against rivals SC Villa was consequently an opportunity for the reigning champions to showcase their qualities against opponents who have also shined sporadically.

Instead, they were second best for long periods as Villa deservedly won the game to make their own statement as contenders for this season's title.

"The race is on. It doesn't mean we have to win all games but we shall try to win those we can. We are not yet playing at the level of last season. People expect a lot from us and that means we must work hard to start winning again in our next games," Mutebi said afterwards.

The result left KCCA in sixth place having collected 10 points from seven games.

The tally is however eight and seven points fewer at the same stage over the past two seasons to further indicate a drop in standards from the Lugogo side.

They conceded the first goal in a fairly attended game at Masaka Recreation Ground on five minutes when a Habib Kavuma headed clearance fell in the path of Allan Kyambadde just outside the box.

The forward was given time to control before thumping the ball past goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Villa continued to dominate and even after goalkeeper Samson Kirya gifted Timothy Awany with the equalizer 10 minutes from time, Villa still found a way back.

Ibrahim Kiyemba curled in a freekick that was met with a perfect header from substitute Martin Kiiza to send the home fans who had begun throwing objects onto the pitch into wild celebrations five minutes from time.

"We have been working hard to improve unity in the team because a few fans had created divisions in the team as a result of the new players that came in," Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa who previously handled Express said after the game.

The win lifted Villa who were docked two points for fans' violence in the game against Vipers to fourth position with 12 points after seven games.

Onduparaka- Vipers share spoils

That is two points behind leaders Onduparaka who drew goalless with visiting Vipers in Arua.

Vipers, level on points with Villa in fourth place put up a resilient performance at the Betway Greenlight Stadium.

In a thrilling encounter, Vipers venoms had chances to take lead in the opening quarter of the game but Tonny Odur and Milton Karisa failed to convert from Tom Masiko's free kicks.

Manager Miguel Da Costa was forced to make a change five minutes to half time with Odur limping off. His place was taken up by Congolese forward Moussa Clovis Mbayi.

Vipers travel to take on Mbarara City FC on Friday.