Uganda: Ssewankambo Is Pool Open King

Kampala — Fahad Ssewankambo's overlooked consistency was most fundamental element as he became the second man in history to clinch the Nile Special National Pool Open title more than once on Saturday night.

Ssewankambo powered to his second Open title in four years after beating Mbarara mixed farmer William Busingye 8-0 in the best-of-15 final, a big anticlimax to yet another thrilling tournament at Lugogo.

"I am so happy," Ssewankambo told Daily Monitor after picking his trophies, Shs5m dummy cheque and the coveted Toyota Altezza car in company of his fiancée, sponsor Kasawuli Mukasa, Nile Special's Francis Nyende and pool boss Bob Trubish at about 1:40am.

"I thank my fiancée here, the organisers for changing our lives, my sponsors, Ronald Mugerwa and Mr. Mukasa who's now become my father."

Three-time champion Jonan Turigye is the only other man to win more than a title. In 2014, Ssewankambo became the youngest man to win the Open at 19 after taking third place on his debut the year before. Even in wait of a second title, the humble Skin Samona captain had been unswerving, quietly making the semifinals every year bar 2015. "I had to wait and my chance came. Glory to God for he has blessed me with another car," he said, revealing he sold the Toyota Brevis he won three years ago.

With Busingye having stunned many to make the final, there was hope for a fitting final against Ssewankambo at 12:18am after curvy artiste Winnie Nwagi's performance and unwanted speeches in the eyes of tired spectators.

But the contest last only 58 minutes, Busingye only rubbing fingers in his eyes and there were neither tears nor a solution to the Ssewankambo monster.

"Coming from Mbarara and reaching the final is just enough," retired engineer Busingye consoled himself as Right Said Fred's Stand Up played for Ssewankambo. "I had just come to have fun. I didn't think I would make it this far."

"He's more experienced and better than me. Even if I had asked for a five-hour time-out, I was tired because I had played too much." added the former Rock Catalina player.

"Many think it was easy to win but it was a tough road to earn this." Ssewankambo added, reminding many he had beaten past winners; 2012 winner Alfred Gumikiriza 7-3 in the best-of-13 semifinal.

It had also taken Ssewankambo over 120 minutes to eliminate 2015 king Amos Ndyagumanawe 6-4 in the quarterfinals, the longest match of the day.

The fact that no man has ever defended the Open remained intact because last year's winner Sula Matovu was beaten by Simon Lubuulwa as early as 2:40pm at the second round.

2009 champion Fred Namanya and Turigye were eliminated at the round of 32 by impressive quarterfinalists Joram Nabaasa and Allan Nsubuga.