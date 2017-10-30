29 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Classroom Iron Sheets Kill School Girl in Machinga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evance Chisiano

Machinga — A Standard eight girl at Katambasula Primary School in Machinga has died after iron sheets blown off from a classroom block injured her following a strong wind that forced learners to scamper in all directions for safety.

Machinga District Education Manager, Sarah Khozi confirmed the death of Nancy Saidi who is said to have died on Friday afternoon.

Apparently, Katambasula Primary School falls in Namandanje Primary Education Zone in the area of Senior Chief Liwonde where many non - governmental organizations are championing girls' education.

Primary Education Advisor for Namandanje Zone, Rose Makina said the girl died during afternoon classes.

"Nancy and other learners fled their classroom following heavy winds the school experienced during the afternoon," Makina said, adding that the winds blew off the roof of a classroom block which led to a pandemonium.

She said Nancy died from injuries resulting from the heavy iron sheets. "She sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot before she was taken to hospital," Makina added.

Meanwhile, Katambasula Primary School is the only public facility affected by the heavy winds in the area.

At the time of going to press, Nancy's body was being laid to rest at Amilu Village in the area of Senior Chief Liwonde about two kilometers away from the school.

Malawi

Blackouts Will Be Eradicated - President Mutharika

President Professor Peter wa Mutharika has assured Malawians that electricity will normalize considering that government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.