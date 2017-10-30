The Proteas netball side have finally notched up their first win at the Fast5 tournament in Melbourne, Australia.

After losses to Jamaica and New Zealand on Saturday, the South Africans were keen on putting things right against Malawi on Sunday.

With both African sides desperate to open their Fast5 accounts with a win on day two, a hard fought affair saw the South Africans ultimately claim a tight victory thanks to some sharp shooting from Charmaine Baard.

Malawi brought a new focus into the game, shooting almost all their shots from within the one-point zone through the game but despite the best efforts of tenacious Malawian centre, Takonda Lwazi, Malawi remain winless, falling 28-26.

Both Malawi and the Proteas took their game back to basics in the opening quarter of the day, focusing on defence and getting close to the posts, resulting in a low scoring 3-3 quarter as they looked to find their rhythm.

Malawi got on top in the second quarter on the back of some dominant centre court play and crisp passing from Lwazi. Malawi stuck with what they know, with all 10 of their first half points coming from inside the one-point circle while South Africa's shooters struggled from inside and outside the circle, shooting just 6/18 for the half.

The Proteas took their powerplay in the third quarter and their shooters responded with Baard catching fire from two-point range, hitting four for the quarter to propel the South Africans to a nine-point lead heading into the final quarter.

'I think I just settled into the game as I went on, a bit, well not just late in the game. I have to settle a bit quicker and I just settled in the second half,' said Baard of her shooting.

The Malawians looked to mount a comeback in the final quarter with their powerplay but some stout defence from South Africa held them at bay before a Jane Chimaliro six-point shot in the final 40 seconds clawed the Malawi side back into it.

South Africa hung tough to secure their first win of the tournament by two points.

Malawi looked on track to secure their first win of their tournament against the luckless South Africans with a strong reliance on basics and consistent one-point shooting, but a hot powerplay quarter from Charmaine Baard was the difference in the end as the South Africans claimed their first win, keeping Malawi still searching for a victory.

In their second match on day two, the Proteas went down to Australia with the host nation's first-half dominance allowed them to cruise to victory and securing themselves a spot in the third v fourth place play-off.

South Africa never hit their groove throughout the series and their final game was no exception, struggling to hit the scoreboard once again.

Gretel Tippett was again the difference for Australia, her 16-point power play in the second quarter almost outscoring the entire South African side for the game, securing Australia's third win for the weekend, 30-18.

Australia again came out of the blocks shooting well, relying on star shootert Tippett to kick off the game, but South Africa gave chase late in the quarter with Deancke Rohde hitting all three of her shots to keep the South Africans in it at 8-5 in favour of the Australians.

Tippett started the Australian power play off well with a four-point shot and never looked back, hitting all five of her shots to the tune of 16 points, while South Africa only managed three points, giving Australia a handy 20 point lead at the halftime break.

South Africa failed to capitalise on their power play, with their only score for the quarter being a super shot from Charmaine Baard.

Both sides defended well, with the Aussies being held to just the two points, coming from Tegan Philip. The Australians would go into the final quarter with a 16 point advantage.

'Well actually we wanted to play the powerplay with two-pointers, so we wanted to go for the twos, that's obviously four, so I don't know, I think because we saw what the score was, they were running away with us.

'We had to take a few chances and unfortunately that didn't work for us,' said SA's Renske Stoltz on the SA power play.

South Africa again struggled to find the bottom of the net as a four-point quarter wasn't enough to overcome the deficit. South Africa seemed to find a defensive rhythm in the final quarter, but couldn't catch Australia, going down by 13 points.

Australia's first half shooting display basically ended the game and relied on some strong defensive play for Poolman and Shimmin to close the game out in the second half as South Africa fall to the fifth-sixth place play-off.