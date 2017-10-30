Uganda: NSSF Wins Global Awards

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has won the 2017 International Social Security Association (ISSA) Good Practice Award and Financial Literacy initiative.

The Awards attracted 70 entries from 30 organizations in 21 countries.

The Good Practice award was hinged on the Fund's E-collections, a Straight-Through Process for contributions collection while the Friends with Benefits campaign won NSSF theFinancial Literacy initiative.

Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, received the awards during the Regional Social Security Forum for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on October 23. Byarugaba said the awards were a testament that the projects undertaken in the last year were driving the Fund in the right direction.

"We are glad that our innovations efforts in improvement of the contributions collections and financial literacy for our members has been recognized. As a Fund, we are committed to innovations that will not only improve customer experience, but also enable members live a better life," he said in a statement.

This is the third time that NSSF Uganda is being awarded by ISSA. In 2014, it was recognized for good practices in the areas of mobile phone-based service delivery, stakeholder communication and engagement, the Annual Members Meeting initiative and institutionalization of a performance management system.

In 2008, the Fund received the Good Practice award for Africa for an entry on "Enterprise wide Risk Management" as well as a certificate of merit on the "Strategic Management Framework"

The ISSA Good Practice Award programme is organized on a regional basis over a three year cycle.