Uganda: Secrets of Karamoja Minerals

Kampala — Big money is coming into Uganda from mining activity in various parts of the country and more could come in, especially if Karamoja which is considered "the basket of Uganda's minerals" is surveyed. That was a main conclusion from the recent 6th Mineral Wealth Conference in Kampala.

Held between Oct.4 and 5, the annual fixture hosted many delegates looking to invest in Uganda's mining sector. But there appears to be one major obstacle - a clear lack of information; especially about Karamoja.

As the investors interacted with Uganda's key policy and decision makers, business leaders, bankers, academics, many of them showed interest in Karamoja which is considered to have vast quantities of minerals.

The delegates, from Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, West Africa, the USA, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, and the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC), listened intently as Edwards Katto, the Director of the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines, described ongoing developments in Uganda's mining sector.

He described how Uganda has copper, cobalt, tungsten, beryllium, columbite, tantalite, gold, lead and zinc ores, lithium, tin, iron ores, platinum group of metals, uranium, and rare earth elements.

Then he spoke of abundant industrial mineral and non-metallic resources; including marble, limestone, phosphates, vermiculite, kaolin, bentonite, diatomite, gypsum, glass sands, salts, feldspar, quartz, pozzolana, dimension stones and gemstones.

But then Katto punctured the excitement among the investors with one simple conclusion; that the minerals are in "unspecified quantities".

The lack of clear information; especially about Karamoja, was a dark ring around discussions and many potential investors spoke openly about their frustration about it.

Some investors, like Alain Goetz, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Gold Refinery Ltd, said he is already feeling the pain of investing without clear data on resource reserves. He said he is struggling to source gold to feed his firm in Entebbe.

"They keep telling us we are sitting on a gold mine but we need to know how much and where exactly these minerals are," said Rao Srinivas Kulkarni, a senior Geologist of KNM Combines Ltd, a medium-sized mining company in Rwanda.

He told The Independent that for prospective miners, it is important to have historical maps and updated data reports showing where most of these minerals are.

If these are in place, he said, it becomes easier for him to apply for an exploration license or even a mining lease and know he is investing his money appropriately.

"If this information is available, we will definitely come here in Uganda," he said.

Rao told The Independent on Oct.5 that his knowledge on mining in the Great Lakes region spans a period of about 15 years and he plans to venture into Uganda to explore and mine the 3Ts--tin, tungsten and tantalite and other precious minerals.

"We want to set up a company in Uganda dealing in the 3Ts, gold, cobalt, lithium or even iron and steel," he said, "So far, we want to know how much of these minerals exist in the country."

The Ugandan officials offered some data but it was not enough.

Edwards Katto said, for example, that Karamoja has over 300 million tonnes of limestone and described how it is transforming the cement industry in Uganda.

Until recently, he said, the previous confirmed limestone deposits were just 30 million tonnes in Hima, Tororo, and Dura.

He said more players have shown a willingness to invest in Uganda's cement industry because of the new large Karamoja deposits.

The same could happen with other minerals that Karamoja is considered to have in vast quantities. Talk of gold, copper, platinum, and lead. It also has limestone, uranium, marble, graphite, gypsum, iron ore, wolfram, nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and tin.

Aerial survey needed

But the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum (UCMP) Board Chairperson, Elly Karuhanga, insists that only an aerial survey of Karamoja can provide a more representative picture of Uganda's mineral potential and that, he says, "will finally open the door to Uganda's prosperity".

Karuhanga's UCMP organised the conference and his comments were designed to mirror its theme of "Minerals: Knocking on the door to cause economic transformation in Uganda".

The conference had representatives of the World Bank and the African Development Bank and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), who are the major sponsors.

Richard Kaijuka, another key member of UCMP, says he too is confident that once Uganda does the aerial survey of Karamoja, explores all the minerals underground around the country, and investments in value addition are undertaken, Uganda could earn more revenue from the mineral sector than it will ever earn from oil.

Their views are supported by Gabriel Data, a Principal Geologist in the Geological Survey Department. He told The Independent on Oct. 13 that Karamoja has good potential for minerals but the lack of geological data over Karamoja has affected investments.

"After we flew 80% of the country Uganda has attracted investors who have since invested heavily in the country," he said, "When Karamoja has been flown, you will see investments in Uganda's mineral sector could double or triple."

He said even though the geophysical survey over Karamoja has not been done, the sub-region has a very good share of minerals which some experts say are more than are available in the 80% of the country that has already been flown.

Data said mapping the mineral potential can improve the government's negotiation base with investors.

"When you know your potential, you talk with confidence because you know which minerals which exist," Data told The Independent.

Conducting the aerial geophysical survey required, is however, not cheap at an estimated US$20 million (Approx. Shs73 billion).

"That money is yet to be got from the government, six years since the chamber asked for it," says Karuhanga.

The World Bank sponsored the 2008 airborne geophysical survey which was quickly followed by geological investigations in 80% of Uganda.

It is this rich geological data, Katto said, that has attracted both the private and public investors in undertaking further exploration and development of Uganda's mineral potential.

Katto said close to $1,450 billion has so been invested in the country by a number of mineral exploration firms since the aerial survey was done.

Weaknesses and fake investors

But Don Bwesigye Binyina, the executive director of the African Centre for Mineral Policy (ACEMP) told The Independent that Uganda suffers from policy and monitoring weaknesses in the mineral sector.

"Karamoja represents only 20% of the country," he said, "We expect the government to have made progress with the 80% of surveyed region."

He added: "We need to be honest with ourselves and look at the so-called investors who have held these exploration licences for the 80% of the country that has already been covered by the aerial survey. What can they show today?"

He says the only evidence there is shows that although there are more exploration licences than mining licences, when one goes in the field, one finds that the so-called exploration is actually mining activity going on.

"This shows there is policy and monitoring weakness on the side of the government."

Binyina told The Independent that investors have got used to weaknesses in the sector and it is common practice for company to "explore" for seven years and as the licence is about to expire, it gets around the Directorate and changes names and does "exploration" for another seven years; just to beat the legal requirements.

He said a Mining Policy was completed in 2016 following consultations which lasted almost 24 months but the draft policy has not been presented to the Cabinet. The Mining Bill is nowhere near the list to be considered and passed into law this financial year.

"That has been the story of Uganda's mining sector and so it is not exploration which is the panacea to Uganda's mining industry," Binyina says, "We need a lot of things to be resolved in the sector. Fast tracking Uganda's policy will go a long way in addressing these challenges in the sector."

"The earlier the government opens up and clears the policy and works on a new legal regime, the better the fortunes could change," he said, "That in itself will not provide the silver bullet to the sector; it still comes back to the will of the government to effect these policies."

A Global Witness report published in June, this year, entitled: "Undermined: How Corruption, Mismanagement and political influence is undermining investment in Uganda's mining sector and threatening people and environment," put prominent names in the government at the centre of the mess in Uganda's mining sector.

The report particularly mentioned President Museveni who it accuses of influencing the awarding of deals to investors in the extractive sector. These investors, the report noted, sometimes turn out to be fake, evade taxes, and abuse human rights and the environment.

In a statement read to the conference by Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, President Museveni said the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines will soon get an exploration unit to carry out further exploration and feasibility studies on Uganda's multi-strategic minerals such as iron ore.

He said the mining policy has also been reviewed to match the investors' needs and international competitiveness, a number of initiatives to boost the mining sector have also decided to zero-rate import taxes on all mining equipment.

A minerals protection police unit to rein in on artisanal miners and cut down on illegal mining has also been established and will, "enable co-existence between artisanal miners and medium and large scale miners."

Latest information in mineral sector

Elgon Mineral Resources has brought US$300 million to invest in a gold mining and processing facility which it wants to establish by 2019. This will be the second firm after African Gold Refinery that recently invested $15 million beneficiation facility that can refine gold up to 99.9% purity.

Tororo Cement Industries Ltd that used to monopolize the cement industry in eastern Uganda has been joined by National Cement Ltd with new plants in Tororo worth US$500 million.

African Mineral Resources Ltd, an Australian mining company has invested US$5 million and established 3.4 million tonnes of high grade graphite around Orom hills, in the eastern part of Kitgum District. It plans to mine and add value to graphite resources.

M/S Kweri (U) Ltd in partnership with M/S Berkeley Ltd and M/S Rwenzori rare metals have carried out feasibility studies leading to an estimated reserves of 300 million tonnes of rare earth elements (REEs) in eastern Uganda. These findings have the potential to increase up to 700 million tonnes.

And although a moratorium slapped by President Museveni on iron ore mining still stands, Katto said, recent studies by various companies have increased.

Iron ore reserves of over 200 million tonnes from the earlier 50 million tonnes known in Muko have been confirmed. These have a gross value of US$20 billion.

African Panther plans to invest US$10 million in mining and processing of tin.

Guangzhou Dong Song Energy Group promised to invest up to $620 million to develop a polymetallic industrial complex at Sukulu in Tororo to produce fertilizers, steel and rare earth elements. Jane Guo, the CEO says "a lot has been ongoing although people cannot see much from outside."

Namekhara Mining Company Ltd in eastern Uganda has established more than 50 million tonnes of high grade vermiculite with a gross value of US$12 billion from the original reserves of 5 million tonnes.