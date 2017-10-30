29 October 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Correctional Services Must Explain Kutama Sinthumule Prison Escape to Parliament

press release By Glynnis Breytenbach

The DA notes with alarm the breakout by inmates from the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre last Thursday evening.

Today, I will write to the Chairperson of the Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee, Dr Mathole Motshekga, to request that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) prepare a full briefing on the matter to be presented when they make a scheduled appearance before the committee on Tuesday.

The fact that this breakout happened raises serious questions of the state of security measures at the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre.

It is noted with relief that all but three escapees have already been re-arrested.

The incident nevertheless requires a proper interrogation in order to try and prevent a recurrence.

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre is a privately run facility and a breakout of this nature requires a thorough enquiry and explanation.

Incidents like these are unacceptable and the DCS must work to ensure that it does not happen.

South African communities are already under siege by crime and violence, we cannot afford to have criminals on the run and in the streets who have not yet been fully rehabilitated.ll

Glynnis Breytenbach

Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

South Africa

