30 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Wins Swimming Championship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria on Sunday swept the medals table to emerge winner of the 2nd Africa Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship at the newly refurbished National Stadium Swimming Pool.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria won 26 gold, 35 silver and 26 bronze medals, winning a total of 87 medals.

Ghana came second with 12 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals making a total of 27 medals.

Senegal came third with eight gold, three silver, and six bronze winning a total of 17 medals.

The event took place from October 27 to 29.

Ten countries took part in the 2nd edition of the regional swimming championship.

They are, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Guinea, Central Africa Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin Republic, Niger and Equatorial Guinea.

The maiden edition of the Championship was held in 2012 at Akure, Ondo State.

Nigeria

Economic Slowdown Easing, Growth Picking Up - IMF

The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.