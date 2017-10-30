Mauritius: Leaders of Seychelles, Mauritius Affirm Strong Ties Between Neighbouring Island States

The relationship between Seychelles and Mauritius is dynamic and evolving, said the Seychelles' President Danny Faure during a working session on the second day of his state visit to Mauritius.

The working session on Friday followed Faure's meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The head of state of Seychelles said that his presence in Mauritius is a testament to the will of the people of Seychelles to further consolidate the ties of kinship and partnership that exists between the two island nations.

"The relation between our two countries is one which is holistic, covering a wide array of areas: diplomacy, culture, trade and commerce, education amongst others," said Faure.

He added that: There are few relationships as strong that exists between our two island nations. While we may be geographically destined to cooperate, there has always been a strong commitment at all levels for our countries to work as partners focused on unlocking their shared potential".

Both countries agreed to continue to extend mutual support for one another in the international arena. The Prime Minister of Mauritius commended Seychelles for its support in Mauritius' quest to seek justice for the people of Chagos.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration at the regional level through the Indian Ocean Commission and Indian Ocean Region Association.

Faure and Jugnauth also agreed to work together to protect their respective fisheries sectors. The two leaders expressed their concerns for the European Union resolution calling for a reduction of yellowfin tuna by 15 percent. They reiterated the need for the two island nations to work together to find meaningful ways to ensure that their economies remain unaffected by this resolution.

Mauritius and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will also collaborate in other fields such as agriculture, commerce, investment and building human resource capacity in both Mauritius and Seychelles.

In view of the strong kinship and affinity that exists between the two island nations, Faure announced that a Seychelles week will be held in Mauritius next year to coincide with the country's 50th anniversary of their national day.

The president of Seychelles signed four agreements during his first state visit to Mauritius which ends on Sunday, October 29.

The four agreements included cooperation in the field of Management of Operations and staff training between the Seychelles Prison Service and the Mauritius Prison Service, a twinning relationship between the Island of Rodrigues and the Island of La Digue and recruitment of teachers and other specialists in the education sector from Mauritius'

The Mauritian Ministry of Health and Quality of Life also signed an agreement with the Seychelles' health ministry.

Faure took the opportunity to invite Prime Minister Jugnauth to Seychelles on a state visit at a mutually agreeable date.