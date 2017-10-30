30 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Little Red Inks Exclusive Deal to Sell Giuseppe Zanotti Shoes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Annie Njanja

Kenyan luxury fashion brand Little Red has clinched an exclusive deal to sell products by Giuseppe Zanotti, an Italian high-end footwear brand.

Little Red will have rights to sell Giuseppe Zanotti products in East and Central Africa.

The fashion house stocked up the first collection of the luxury shoe label products mid this month. The products are available at Little Red's outlet on Kimathi Street and at Yaya Centre in Nairobi. Italy's shoe label brand Vicini is the parent company of Giuseppe Zanotti.

The price of men and women Giuseppe Zanotti footwear range from about $800 (Sh80,300), with the priciest product, Swarovski crystal embellished Coline wing leather sandals, retailing at Sh340,000 a pair.

ale sneakers and ladies' sandals are among popular items at the Little Red shops.

"Little Red is the exclusive retailer of Giuseppe Zanotti products in East Africa and we managed to stock up the first collection of the products this month after the pre-order," said Alykhan Fazal, Little Red Sales Director.

"The products are very popular among young and fashionable people who like keeping up with the latest trends and celebrity style. From our insight the brand appeals to bold personalities that do not mind being flashy."

Mr Fazal said the brand is popular among shoppers from West Africa while stating that local buyers are slowly getting accustomed to it.

He says Kenyans no longer need to go to Europe or Dubai for shopping as some of these products are now available locally, a factor that is also turning Nairobi into a shopping destination for neighbouring countries.

"The presence of international brands in Kenya is slowly exposing locals to luxury brands. We have noted a trend where slowly Giuseppe Zanotti brand is also getting popular especially among fashionable, well-to-do ladies."

Amongst other high-end brands that are in partnership with Little Red locally include Hugo Boss, Brioni, Armani, Corneliani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stefano Ricci and Santoni for the made-to-measure fittings.

International fashion brands are setting a footprint in Kenya to cash in on the affluent with a taste for luxury items.

Kenya

Nakumatt Wins Accolade

When the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) recently announced Nakumatt Rwanda as the winner of its Best Taxpayer Award of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.