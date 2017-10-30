Kenya: Little Red Inks Exclusive Deal to Sell Giuseppe Zanotti Shoes

Kenyan luxury fashion brand Little Red has clinched an exclusive deal to sell products by Giuseppe Zanotti, an Italian high-end footwear brand.

Little Red will have rights to sell Giuseppe Zanotti products in East and Central Africa.

The fashion house stocked up the first collection of the luxury shoe label products mid this month. The products are available at Little Red's outlet on Kimathi Street and at Yaya Centre in Nairobi. Italy's shoe label brand Vicini is the parent company of Giuseppe Zanotti.

The price of men and women Giuseppe Zanotti footwear range from about $800 (Sh80,300), with the priciest product, Swarovski crystal embellished Coline wing leather sandals, retailing at Sh340,000 a pair.

ale sneakers and ladies' sandals are among popular items at the Little Red shops.

"Little Red is the exclusive retailer of Giuseppe Zanotti products in East Africa and we managed to stock up the first collection of the products this month after the pre-order," said Alykhan Fazal, Little Red Sales Director.

"The products are very popular among young and fashionable people who like keeping up with the latest trends and celebrity style. From our insight the brand appeals to bold personalities that do not mind being flashy."

Mr Fazal said the brand is popular among shoppers from West Africa while stating that local buyers are slowly getting accustomed to it.

He says Kenyans no longer need to go to Europe or Dubai for shopping as some of these products are now available locally, a factor that is also turning Nairobi into a shopping destination for neighbouring countries.

"The presence of international brands in Kenya is slowly exposing locals to luxury brands. We have noted a trend where slowly Giuseppe Zanotti brand is also getting popular especially among fashionable, well-to-do ladies."

Amongst other high-end brands that are in partnership with Little Red locally include Hugo Boss, Brioni, Armani, Corneliani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stefano Ricci and Santoni for the made-to-measure fittings.

International fashion brands are setting a footprint in Kenya to cash in on the affluent with a taste for luxury items.