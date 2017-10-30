Nigeria: Take Action On S-East Roads, Govs, Igbo Leaders Tell Buhari

Enugu — South-EaST governors and Igbo leaders, yesterday, pleaded with the federal government to expedite action on all federal roads in the zone, lamenting that the situation of the roads had further deteriorated.

They also agreed on a regional economic summit with support from the United Kingdom Department for International Development, DFID, to hold between 11 and 13 November, 2017.

The Igbo leaders equally approved the visit of Brenthurst Foundation of South Africa to the South East for an economic mission scheduled between 6-11 November.

Rising from a meeting in Enugu, last night, the South East leaders frowned on the deplorable state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, particularly the runway, the terminal buildings and the cargo shelter.

Those who were in the meeting included Governors of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ebonyi State, David Umuahi and Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Imo and Anambra states were represented by their deputy governors, Eze Madumere and Nkem Okeke, respectively.

Also in the meeting were the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; some other members of the National Assembly from the zone; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and speakers of the five state houses of assembly in the zone.

Former Minister for power, Professor Barth Nnaji, was also in attendance among other Igbo leaders.

The roads

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by Governor David Umuahi of Ebonyi State, they said: "Further to our meeting with Mr. President earlier in the month on the deplorable state of infrastructure in the South East, especially federal roads such as Enugu-9th Mile- Onitsha Road; Enugu- Port Harcourt Road; Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road; Okigwe-Owerri Road and 9th Mile-Makurdi Express Road.

"The meeting called on the federal government to take urgent steps in repairing the roads especially in this dry season. Equally of importance is the deplorable state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, especially the runway, terminal buildings and cargo shelter. We request that urgent steps be taken to address the problems at the airport."

Anambra election

The meeting expressed satisfaction at the willingness and readiness of Anambra people to come out en-mass and participate in the November 18 governorship election and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that the election hold as scheduled.