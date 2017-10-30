30 October 2017

Nigeria: Zuma Statue, Waste of Resources - Ohanaeze Youths

By Chinonso Alozie

The Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, yesterday, asked Governor Rochas Okorocha to justify the erecting of Jacob Zuma's statue in Imo State, when civil servants were being owed salaries.

According to a statement in Owerri by National Publicity Secretary of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the resources could have been used to pay workers.

He contended that the erection of Zuma statue could amount to defiling the land, saying: "The Ohanaeze Youths Council notes that Governor Rochas Okorocha has demonstrated a high level of administrative prodigality. This is wasting the economy of Imo people, at a time, the civil servants are starving due to lack of payment of salaries. No reasonable government will waste such money and watch her workers go hungry.

"Over N500 million was used while the workers and pensioners in the state are living in abject poverty. Mr Zuma's statue, a man facing over 120 court charges on corruption, is an attempt to deconsecrate the land of Igbo."

