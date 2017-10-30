South Africa: Murderers, Rapists Among Escaped Prisoners

28 October 2017

Six prisoners who broke out from Kutama Sinthumule maximum prison following a riot during the early morning hours on Friday, and who are still on the run, have been identified.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said an initial headcount had identified six prisoners had escaped, but the number had risen to seven. Read: 6 prisoners escape from maximum prison in Makhado after riot

Mojapelo said police had since managed to apprehend 37-year-old Chris Faku, who was serving time after being convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He said the six prisoners still at large had been identified as:

Jabulani Issac from Pretoria, Born.1986, imprisoned for two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault

Phathutshedzo Nemadodzi from Thohoyandou, Born:1983, imprisoned for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances

Ntshengedzeni Manukha from Thohoyandou, Born:1992, imprisoned for rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances

Ntshavheni Thomas Munyai from Riverside, Born:1988, imprisoned for murderZimbabwean national Nyota Raphaelj, Born:1987, imprisoned for house breaking and theftMozambican national Justice Makamo, Born:1990, imprisoned for rape, business robbery and common robbery.Police have appealed to community members in the areas of Mavhungeni, Schoemansdal, Maebani and the surrounding farms to be on the lookout for suspicious looking persons and to come forward with any information to the Makhado Station Commander Colonel Mabatha at 0825658171 or Lieutenant Colonel Tshililo at 0824146272.

