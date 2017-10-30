29 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Firm to Deliver 400 Houses in December

Luanda — At least 400 houses with two-bedrooms, three-bedrooms and four-bedrooms built in Luanda Province will be delivered in December to the respective owners, namely former combatants and those that registered with the Comandante Loy Consortium.

The information was given last Saturday, in Luanda, by the C.E.O of the mentioned firm, Nelson Cristóvão, on the sidelines of visits made to housing development areas in the municipalities of Viana and Icolo e Bengo.

According to the source, the firm will build in Icolo e Bengo Municipality 3,500 houses (three-bedroom and four-bedroom types), whose beneficiaries will be former combatants and other interested citizens.

