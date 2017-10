Luanda — Interclube and Desportivo da Huíla last Saturday, in Luanda's 22 de Junho Stadium, drew nil-nil at the 29th round (penultimate) of the first division National Football Championship (GirabolaZap 2017).

With this draw, Interclube, who played at home, have 47 points in the fifth position of the standing, whereas Desportivo da Huíla have 41 points in the eighth place.

The GirabolaZap 2017 is being led by 1º de Agosto with 62 per cent.