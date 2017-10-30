Luanda — Kabuscorp do Palanca team last Saturday in Coqueiros Stadium, in Luanda, lost 0-1 to Recreativo da Caála, in the penultimate (29th) round of the first division National Football Championship (GirabolaZap 2017).

The sole goal of the game was scored by Careca.

With this result Kabuscorp do Palanca remain with 47 points in the fourth position, whereas Recreativo da Caála now have 41 points in the seventh position.

The GirabolaZap 2017 is being led by 1º de Agosto, with 62 points, and in case they win the 29th round match, set for this Sunday, they may be the early winners of the championship.

1º de Agosto will face the ASA squad who are struggling to avoid relegation.